Hopkins Graduate workers deserve $15 wage | READER COMMENTARY

This is not the first time Hopkins has forgotten graduate workers. Just this past December, JHU decided not to include grad workers in the $500 “thank you” bonus given to its other workers making less than $200,000 a year. When we asked our fellow workers what they would use an extra $500 for, they told us about mundane work costs the university had outsourced to us during the pandemic, notably utility payments and technological upgrades for new online work, as well as pressing personal costs like medicine and groceries. These responses provide a snapshot into a deeper precarity that won’t simply disappear as the immediate threat of COVID-19 recedes. There is a mistaken impression that the prestige of our labor is compensation enough for the work we do. As graduate workers at other institutions across the country have pointed out, we can’t eat prestige.