At Johns Hopkins, music can make a difference | READER COMMENTARY

On Friday, Aug. 11, I traveled to the Levi Watkins, Jr., M.D. Outpatient Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital for one of my frequent visits. My darling wife pulled out the wheelchair and pushed me into the concourse and we were on our way. She stopped quickly for a few seconds in silence and I realized she was looking at the balcony at a violinist playing beautiful classical music.

When he finished the piece, I applauded him and he looked back at me with a smile that I used throughout my procedure.

Baltimore, let us begin to appreciate many of the services we take for granted (”Johns Hopkins Medicine to start charging patients for some MyChart messages,” July 17). The violinist was a volunteer playing beautiful music at a hospital that welcomes such endeavors. I suspect he’s from the Peabody Institute. Violinist, we thank you for the time you take and the “tranquilizer” you have under your chin and in your bow hand. My wife thanks you as well.

— John J. Holter, Baltimore

