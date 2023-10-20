Universities and others should dig deeper into slavery ties | READER COMMENTARY

Joseph S. Donovan sent more than 2,200 enslaved people to New Orleans. After his death in 1861, his widow, Caroline, continued to operate a slave jail behind their home at Eutaw and Camden streets until the Civil War. Their family mausoleum is at Green Mount Cemetery. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

The news that Johns Hopkins University has initiated the process of removing the name from an endowed professorship of a woman whose husband was a prominent slave trader is promising, but it is also a reminder of how some peculiarities become even more peculiar when they are viewed from far in the rear view mirror (”Johns Hopkins University plans to change title of English professorship named after Baltimore slave owner,” Oct. 18).

The acknowledgment that Caroline Donovan’s family owned enslaved people is not surprising. The scope and scale of her family’s involvement with slavery appears to be large. The Donovan family may have sold many Maryland enslaved people to the horrific sugar plantations of Louisiana. This is not surprising for a number of entrepreneurs in the home state of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote in the Dred Scott v. Sandford decision in 1857, that Black people were “so far inferior that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”

Growing up in Northwest Baltimore, Johns Hopkins was always a beacon of learning to me. The Homewood campus was an oasis, not far from Druid Hill Park and the house I grew up in, a house my father was able to purchase when a real estate broker got a seller to break a restrictive covenant and sell to my Black parents. My mother attended graduate school at Johns Hopkins University. I attended many sporting events at Homewood. I was a part of a group of Baltimore area college students who started the Marathon Football Game for Charity in the 1960s; Johns Hopkins students and staff were very helpful to us.

My kids attended the gifted and talented summer youth program at Johns Hopkins. I have family members who have attended and serve on the faculty of the medical school. Under Michael Bloomberg’s leadership, Hopkins has taken a tremendous lead in urban development of the area around the hospital and medical and public health schools. When one takes a closer look at Johns Hopkins, the man whose vision and gift made this possible, reality glares out at us. Census records unearthed last year by a Johns Hopkins professor and other researchers show Hopkins owned enslaved people as late as 1850. This is contrary to a long-held narrative that Hopkins’ Quaker father had freed all enslaved people on the family plantation by 1807, when Hopkins was still a child.

Hopkins, who was born in 1795, was the owner of one slave listed in his household in 1840 and four enslaved people listed in 1850, according to the newly discovered census information. By the 1860 census, no enslaved people were listed as being in his household. Maryland abolished slavery in 1864.

I am a firm believer that sunlight is the best disinfectant, but this may an ideal time for Hopkins, other institutions of higher education and all of us to clarify the history of the slave trade, particularly in Baltimore. Once we have done that, it will be a lot easier to move on.

— Roland Nicholson Jr., Baltimore

