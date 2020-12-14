Attacks on Johns Hopkins go too far | READER COMMENTARY

A little context is necessary. Johns Hopkins was a practicing Quaker. The Society of Friends banned slavery among the faithful in 1776. It’s extremely improbable an observant Quaker would hold slaves in the mid-19th century. It’s possible he was only a cafeteria Quaker, but his actions in refusing to marry against the faith, regretting having sold hard liquor, lending money to poorer customers at lower rates and most notably leaving his entire fortune to charity suggest otherwise. Just as likely is that he acquired the enslaved persons (which numbered four or five) through inheritance, gift, levy, trade or bankruptcy or that he purchased them with the intention of freeing them.