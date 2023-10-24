When does Hopkins address its own hypocrisy on slavery? | READER COMMENTARY

A photograph of Johns Hopkins, founder of the university and hospital that bear his name, appeared in a 2020 school video reporting that the merchant and philanthropist had been a slave holder in antebellum Baltimore. File. (Courtesy Johns Hopkins University) (Johns Hopkins University)

I was interested to read that the Name Review Board of Johns Hopkins University has decided to petition a court to rename the Caroline Donovan Professorship in English Literature. The reason is that she was the beneficiary of wealth from the slave trade. The gift endowing the professorship was made in 1899 (”Johns Hopkins University plans to change title of English professorship named after Baltimore slave owner,” Oct. 18).

If the court agrees, Hopkins will rename the professorship to ”address the harm associated with the original funding” and to reflect the core values of the university. While they were at it, shouldn’t they petition the court to change the name of Johns Hopkins University? After all, as it turns out, Hopkins owned slaves.

The current mania to erase the past is prevalent in academic communities. But dollars to doughnuts, the Name Review Board will never make a proposal to change the name of Johns Hopkins because, after all, it’s a valuable “brand,” while Caroline Donovan is somebody that no one knows or cares about.

The hypocrisy is profound.

— Joseph “Jay” A. Schwartz III, Towson

