Professor: Hopkins police protesters correctly stand up | READER COMMENTARY

Johns Hopkins University students storm the stage at Shriver Hall at the first town hall to discuss the planned private armed police force, drowning out the opening remarks by Branville Bard Jr., the school's vice president for public safety, pictured on the screen. Sept. 22, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

As an alumnus of Johns Hopkins University (earning a doctorate there in 1971) and as a resident of the neighborhoods in the area of the Homewood campus for over 50 years, I want to strongly endorse the protests against the creation of the new armed police force (”Hopkins students reveal an anti-democratic streak,” Oct. 14).

Hopkins is only holding these so-called town hall meetings because they are required to and as window dressing. Their intention to form the force regardless of what is said and done is indicated by the fact that they have already hired the man who is to head the unit, Branille Bard Jr. As listed in the article, “Johns Hopkins’ second town hall on police force ends in protest. Again.” (Sept. 30), not one of the panelists represented those members of the university and neighborhood communities who oppose the force.

Johns Hopkins has proved to be a bad neighbor at both campuses. Over the years, they have removed residents from houses and apartments, and they have taken over parts of city streets to construct new buildings, as is currently happening on the southbound lane of North Charles Street.

Seemingly, Hopkins can get away with whatever it wants and it is exempt from federal and state income taxes. I am glad these protesters are standing up to them. I wish them success.

— John H. Sinnigen, Baltimore

