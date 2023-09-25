Hopkins smart to work with community on policing | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud Johns Hopkins University for soliciting input on its operations and policies for university policing, and its inclusion of students, faculty, staff and community members in its accountability board charged with reviewing complaints against the officers (”Johns Hopkins Police Department releases draft of police directives, asks for public feedback,” Sept. 21).

What is missing from this mix are the plans and policies for recruitment. Lack of diligence in this critical area seems to account for many tragedies involving private security. Hopkins has outstanding minds in a variety of disciplines that could be applied to this process.

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

