Stop demonizing Johns Hopkins for its desire to be safe | READER COMMENTARY

It is time for all good citizens of Baltimore to resist the misguided progressive sentiments as expressed by Citizens Against Policing by Hopkins (CAPH) in their recent commentary (”Hopkins needs to abandon idea of armed police force,” Aug. 17). Mihir Chaudhary, Habben Desta and Lester Spence write that Johns Hopkins University’s “private police is indeed part of a ‘holistic strategy’ to erase certain communities from near the university’s predominantly white spaces.” This is patently absurd.
While I have no ties to Hopkins, I feel lucky to have them in our city. They are one of the most stable and forward-looking institutions in the country and they have been investing in Baltimore for decades to create good jobs and a better environment for all of us. Anyone with common sense and real-world experience understands that JHU is not racist. What they do understand is that common folk will not live in a city (or go to a college, or medical school, or do research) where they do not feel safe.
People don’t demand a lot from their local government, but they do demand a sense of safety, good schools and an opportunity for a good job. When these essential elements disappear from a city then people begin to flee. I have spoken to both a white and Black friend of prominence in the past month who have each chosen to leave Baltimore.. They have given up on our city’s leaders. It is not a Black or white issue, it is a human issue.
It is time for good people of all colors to resist the madness to demonize our best institutions. This only deters companies and individuals from investing in our city. And we all need that to prosper.
Bruce W. Fleming, Baltimore
