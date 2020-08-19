Stop demonizing Johns Hopkins for its desire to be safe | READER COMMENTARY

While I have no ties to Hopkins, I feel lucky to have them in our city. They are one of the most stable and forward-looking institutions in the country and they have been investing in Baltimore for decades to create good jobs and a better environment for all of us. Anyone with common sense and real-world experience understands that JHU is not racist. What they do understand is that common folk will not live in a city (or go to a college, or medical school, or do research) where they do not feel safe.