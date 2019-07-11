Hopkins deserves public support in its safety efforts

Concerning Johns Hopkins’ efforts to lobby the General Assembly (“Johns Hopkins spent $581,000 on lobbying during push for armed police force," July 10), apparently Johns Hopkins made a decision similar in many respects to the students attending the university and patients seeking health care. They paid the bill.
Baltimore’s high crime rate is the main reason Johns Hopkins wants to establish a police force. Crime is impairing the operating performance of Johns Hopkins’ main campus in Homewood and stunting job growth in Baltimore.
When will the collective delusion wear off? Johns Hopkins has demonstrated a willingness to work with it’s neighbors to lower the crime rate. Let’s help Johns Hopkins.
Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase