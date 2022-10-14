Hopkins students reveal an anti-democratic streak | READER COMMENTARY

Johns Hopkins University students protest over the creation of a police force outside Shriver Hall before the first town hall meeting. The students eventually carried their protest inside and shut down the meeting after storming the stage. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Should we be amused, saddened or frightened by the following juxtaposition? In his most recent book, “Resounding Events,” William Connolly, political philosophy professor at Johns Hopkins University, writes “electoral democracy only flourishes if active citizen participation finds expression in families, localities, corporations, unions, schools and social movements.”

Now shift attention to how Johns Hopkins students and their allies twice upended recent attempts at town hall meetings to discuss the possibility of a police force on the two Hopkins campuses, educational and medical. Each platform was inundated with protesters. The host was unable to introduce invited speakers to present their takes on whether Hopkins campuses should or should not have a police force (”Johns Hopkins’ second town hall on police force ends in protest. Again,” Sept. 30).

The idea of a town hall meeting goes back to the beginnings of American democracy. Local residents would meet at a church lot, public square or neighborhood tavern and air out grievances and proposals. The tavern was ideal, since after a drink or two participants tended to be more candid and passionate. In any event, and apparently unknown to Hopkins students who preach tolerance and inclusiveness, the town meeting enabled citizens to learn the gripes and concerns of other citizens. Long before Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, human beings would convey their worries and hopes to each other face-to-face. There people could recognize and appreciate the stories and perspectives of other residents. Even as they disagreed, these exchanges were the basis for further opinions, possible compromises and tentative decisions.

Taking over a stage with placards and megaphones, as done by JHU students, is anathema to such democratic tendencies. As they proceeded to march through my Remington neighborhood with rants and shouts — such as “No justice, no peace, no Hopkins police” — it was clear that communication, dialogue or some civil exchange of viewpoints had become impossible. Waving posters and chanting slogans is a parade or march, not civic exchanges in action. To the contrary, the push behind this surge was entirely anti-democratic.

Virtual meetings online, which Hopkins was able to carry out, are not conducive to having citizens engage in some spontaneity and uncertainty when meeting face-to-face. There we can catch the vibrancy of one another’s voices, hand gestures and the sincerity in our faces.

Nowadays, we associate the faces of anti-democracy with despots in the world from China and North Korea to Russia and Venezuela. Elections are hollow rituals, and authority is backed by military force. Or we associate the faces of anti-democracy with citizens who wear MAGA hats, as proclaimed by President Joe Biden when he accused millions of voting Americans to being semi-fascists.

Perhaps those are accurate examples. What then do we make of the faces of Hopkins protesters who forbid the kind of “active citizen participation” one of their own professors defends as one of the bedrocks of democracy? It is tempting to be flippant, stop these protesters dead in their tracks and dare them: If you are so concerned about social justice, why not escape the safe environs of campus and head to less sheltered regions of the city, where violence and disenchantment thrive on a daily basis? Carrying a placard “Defend Democracy on Campus” simply undermines any seriousness in these calls for justice.

Instead, these protesters might be encouraged to at least take a simpler track by attending to some of their professors’ work and understand the uneasy yet fruitful dynamics such mundane events as town hall meetings and congregations at local pubs. They might also be encouraged to look for the face of anti-democracy not in some distant place — but in the mirror.

— Alexander E. Hooke, Baltimore

The writer is a professor of philosophy at Stevenson University.

