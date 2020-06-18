Hopkins’ leaders: Delay in police force caused by concerns about public safety and civil rights | READER COMMENTARY

But the national outrage at George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officers has expanded the possibilities for police reform. Changes that were non-starters before — such as elimination of the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights — may be achievable now. It would be irresponsible for us to move forward without determining how we can benefit from these advances. And we will not sit still during this time. Other elements of our comprehensive approach to safety like violence interruption, addiction treatment, and public health first responders are in motion. We want to spend the next two years learning from the emerging national consensus around policing, making investments in alternative approaches to preventing violence and re-examining our conclusions about how to keep our community safe.