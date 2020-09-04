Hopkins dedicated to Baltimore’s health and well-being | READER COMMENTARY

Whether providing specialty care for cancer and other diseases to patients who can’t pay, running a mobile clinic that offers free primary care to children and pregnant moms without insurance, or distributing masks to our under-served neighborhoods to fight COVID-19, we show our dedication to the people of our city. By sharing clinical expertise in nursing homes statewide when they were overwhelmed by the pandemic, by bringing COVID-19 care to our communities most in need, and through so many other efforts, we demonstrate every day that Baltimore is our home, and we’re committed to helping make it better — for everyone.