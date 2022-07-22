Hopkins should not be be abusing owls | READER COMMENTARY

There is plenty in the news to both sadden and concern us including in the article, “Johns Hopkins University can continue barn owl testing after permit battle with PETA” (July 14). How can Johns Hopkins University, the National Institutes of Health and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources remain complicit in what is clearly a brutal and inhumane treatment to an animal that then needs to be euthanized?

The researchers place electrodes into the brains of barn owls while they are restrained to study how they react to their environment. Supposedly, this is to better understand the human medical conditions of ADHD, schizophrenia and autism. So, on one hand, the Hopkins researchers are acknowledging that owls have feelings that can generate information. On the other hand, they are completely disregarding the owls’ pain and suffering as inconsequential.

Is there a study to better understand the merciless and compassionless mind of institutional researchers?

— Georgeanne Pinkard, Queenstown

