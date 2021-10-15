Why is Hopkins limiting its Medicare Advantage enrollment? | READER COMMENTARY

Last year, the cost for city residents was raised to $20 per month but still a bargain compared to the cost of private health care companies’ Medicare Advantage programs. Now, all city members are being dropped from Johns Hopkins Advantage with no explanation while county residents may continue their memberships. Isn’t Johns Hopkins Baltimore’s biggest employer? Isn’t it Baltimore’s most important and prestigious institution? Now many of the Baltimore’s older citizens, many on fixed incomes, are faced with significantly greater costs as they must purchase advantage plans from private health insurance companies?