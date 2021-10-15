Why is Hopkins limiting its Medicare Advantage enrollment? | READER COMMENTARY

I am a retired employee of Johns Hopkins University. Upon retirement, my wife and I joined the Johns Hopkins Advantage MD program which can be used instead of regular Medicare. This wonderful program provides everything that regular Medicare provides but with lower co-pays and other additional benefits and is available to everyone not just Hopkins employees. The cost was $20 per month for surrounding counties and was free for city residents.
Last year, the cost for city residents was raised to $20 per month but still a bargain compared to the cost of private health care companies’ Medicare Advantage programs. Now, all city members are being dropped from Johns Hopkins Advantage with no explanation while county residents may continue their memberships. Isn’t Johns Hopkins Baltimore’s biggest employer? Isn’t it Baltimore’s most important and prestigious institution? Now many of the Baltimore’s older citizens, many on fixed incomes, are faced with significantly greater costs as they must purchase advantage plans from private health insurance companies?
I call upon the powers-that-be at Johns Hopkins to please make the Johns Hopkins Advantage MD program available to city residents again.
Charles Meyers, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.