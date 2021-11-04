Hopkins deserves some scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

I am proud of my graduate degree from Hopkins. Two of my late cousins had Hopkins undergraduate degrees, and my best friend is a full professor there. Hopkins has earned an international reputation for academic rigor and medical and scientific research and innovation. Hopkins enjoys wide international acclaim, but has Hopkins always been a good neighbor in Baltimore? Marylanders have the right to know what impact Hopkins’ policies have on our state and the city. We know that tax exempt Hopkins is an extremely generous employer for administrators, but how are lower-level employees treated?