Hopkins deserves some scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer and Johns Hopkins employee Richard Dashiell appears to believe that The Sun should play the role of public relations organ for John Hopkins (”Unfair to single out Hopkins for Medicare Advantage rollback,” Oct. 25). Hopkins has mastered public relations, and we need a more unbiased picture about such an important institution in our community.
I am proud of my graduate degree from Hopkins. Two of my late cousins had Hopkins undergraduate degrees, and my best friend is a full professor there. Hopkins has earned an international reputation for academic rigor and medical and scientific research and innovation. Hopkins enjoys wide international acclaim, but has Hopkins always been a good neighbor in Baltimore? Marylanders have the right to know what impact Hopkins’ policies have on our state and the city. We know that tax exempt Hopkins is an extremely generous employer for administrators, but how are lower-level employees treated?
Of course, we are aware of the sad history of Hopkins’ treatment of minorities. I believe that this has improved in the areas of academia and medical care, but Hopkins needs to provide more detailed information regarding lower level employee compensation and benefits. Hopkins has a stranglehold on the local economy, so it must be closely monitored. I look to The Sun to provide important coverage regarding this important Baltimore institution and employer.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.