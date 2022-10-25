In Baltimore football, Blue Jays are crushing the competition | READER COMMENTARY

Johns Hopkins University quarterback Ryan Stevens (17) throws a pass during last year's 10-2 season. So far this season, the Blue Jays are undefeated. File. (James T. VanRensselaer/Baltimore Sun handout). (James T VanRensselaer/Courtesy of Johns Hopkins University)

Kudos to The Baltimore Sun’s sports staff for its fine coverage of the Ravens’ toils and troubles this year. But more attention should be paid to Baltimore’s most exciting and affordable sports attraction — Johns Hopkins University’s undefeated football team.

As your “college roundup” briefly noted, with this week’s 60-7 victory over Gettysburg “the Blue Jays are three wins away from a perfect regular season,” after which they are quite likely to contend for a Division III national championship (”Towson falls to William & Mary; Morgan State loses to Delaware,” Oct. 22). They are supremely talented, well-coached and exciting to watch.

And Blue Jays football is a great value: regular season games cost $0. The Charm City Circulator can deliver fans to JHU’s campus and Homewood Field for $0. Sure, the Ravens are fun to watch, too, but tickets to their games are advertised as “from $93.”

If you’d like to mix some culture with your sports before or after games at Homewood, the Baltimore Museum of Art is within walking distance. Admission is, you guessed it, $0. One of Baltimore’s great charms is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money — or, in some cases, any money at all — to have a very nice time.

— Steve Walters, Baltimore

