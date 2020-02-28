Higher numbers of voter turnout for younger people would ensure that policies are better reflecting the needs of all American people. Young voters’ voices are heard less in elections not due to apathy, as stereotypes may have it, but rather due to a variety of difficulties faced by students. Many of us are first time voters and never learned how to navigate a complicated voter registration system. Being able to register and vote on the same day is definitely a step in the right direction (“Maryland residents can register to vote on Election Day for the first time in Tuesday’s special primary,” Feb. 3), but it does not alone solve the issue.