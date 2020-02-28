Registering to vote is a promising step toward being represented, and voting for the first time is a promising step toward a lifelong habit. In 2018, the national turnout of voters under 29 was at 36% compared to 53.4% for all eligible voters. And only 54% of Marylanders aged 18-24 were registered to vote, compared to 66% of all eligible Marylanders, according to census data. This lower voter turnout for younger Americans concerns me because it means voters my age are underrepresented.
Higher numbers of voter turnout for younger people would ensure that policies are better reflecting the needs of all American people. Young voters’ voices are heard less in elections not due to apathy, as stereotypes may have it, but rather due to a variety of difficulties faced by students. Many of us are first time voters and never learned how to navigate a complicated voter registration system. Being able to register and vote on the same day is definitely a step in the right direction (“Maryland residents can register to vote on Election Day for the first time in Tuesday’s special primary,” Feb. 3), but it does not alone solve the issue.
If enacted, the Student Voter Empowerment Act would provide students with guidance by providing an easily accessible voter registration link on the website where we register for classes, as well as designating a Student Voting Coordinator for each school to create a voting plan to educate students about how to register to vote and where to go on Election Day. This would be especially helpful for out-of-state students navigating the system.
To help ease access, it would also provide an on-campus polling station. I feel uneasy knowing that the voices of my peers and myself are quieted by roadblocks. However, these roadblocks can be targeted and fixed, and I hope that is as apparent to the Maryland General Assembly as it is to us.
Amanda Kaufman, Baltimore
The writer is a student at Johns Hopkins University.
