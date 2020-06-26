Hopkins’ students: Is the bottom line money or quality education? | READER COMMENTARY

The huge increase in tuition comes despite the fact that we’re missing out on the most valuable aspects of a master’s degree in writing. For writing students, face-to-face interaction is incredibly important. We understand that COVID-19 means that fall courses have to be online, but were incredibly disappointed to learn that almost all of the fall course options are completely asynchronous online classes with no real-time interaction. Writing courses, particularly workshops, depend on real-time feedback and organic idea-sharing. It’s critical for students to have this free flow of ideas and to build rapport with each other which is impossible over a discussion forum.