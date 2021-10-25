Unfair to single out Hopkins for Medicare Advantage rollback | READER COMMENTARY

Any time there is a story about Johns Hopkins, it is portrayed in the worst light possible. A police force is asked for and fought at every turn, yet the other major campuses have one, and I know from working on budgets that security is a prohibitive expense at present. Every time there is a story about Henrietta Lacks, it’s front and center, detailing the history and none of the solutions that Hopkins employees are all trying to reach to find some kind of closure for the family. The organization self-discovered that its namesake most likely owned slaves, yet each time it’s mentioned, it’s in a description that portrays Hopkins as sweeping it under the rug.
Meanwhile the latest article regarding health insurance, “Older adults in Baltimore unexpectedly dropped from private Medicare plan offered by Johns Hopkins” (Oct. 22), is galling because the Advantage Plan has been dropped or cut even more severely by other insurers, yet that fact is buried deep in the article. The way it reads makes it sound like Hopkins is dumping the insured out on the street with no coverage, immediately. And there was a mention of “redlining,” which is untrue and a smear that once it’s there, it’s remembered even though it’s completely false.
I do not understand the impetus behind this continual negative reporting. No matter the relative importance to the day’s news, it’s almost always at the top of the page. Certainly, in this case, it’s not even worthy of front page attention, and yet all of the inflammatory quotes and statements are at the top of Page 1.
I can only guess it is to increase sales. As a long-time employee and one who sees every day the diversity of Johns Hopkins, it pains me to see this.
Richard Dashiell, Parkville
