Unfair to single out Hopkins for Medicare Advantage rollback | READER COMMENTARY

Any time there is a story about Johns Hopkins, it is portrayed in the worst light possible. A police force is asked for and fought at every turn, yet the other major campuses have one, and I know from working on budgets that security is a prohibitive expense at present. Every time there is a story about Henrietta Lacks, it’s front and center, detailing the history and none of the solutions that Hopkins employees are all trying to reach to find some kind of closure for the family. The organization self-discovered that its namesake most likely owned slaves, yet each time it’s mentioned, it’s in a description that portrays Hopkins as sweeping it under the rug.