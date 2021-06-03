xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hopkins baseball gets a moment in The Sun, finally | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 03, 2021 3:29 PM
Blue Jays pitcher Brian Linton helped Johns Hopkins' baseball team rebound from a 1-3 start to a playoff team. (Johns Hopkins University handout/Baltimore Sun).
Blue Jays pitcher Brian Linton helped Johns Hopkins' baseball team rebound from a 1-3 start to a playoff team. (Johns Hopkins University handout/Baltimore Sun). (Johns Hopkins Athletics)

Thank you for finally reporting on Johns Hopkins baseball (”Johns Hopkins and Salisbury baseball advance to NCAA Division III College World Series,” May 31)! However, you would never know that they were in the regional NCAA contest by reading your paper, as there was nary a mention of them all week.

Hopkins is fun to watch, and they are actually winning games. They deserve more coverage!

Advertisement

Christa Fuller Burns, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement