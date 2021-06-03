Hopkins baseball gets a moment in The Sun, finally | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for finally reporting on Johns Hopkins baseball (”Johns Hopkins and Salisbury baseball advance to NCAA Division III College World Series,” May 31)! However, you would never know that they were in the regional NCAA contest by reading your paper, as there was nary a mention of them all week.
Hopkins is fun to watch, and they are actually winning games. They deserve more coverage!
Christa Fuller Burns, Baltimore
