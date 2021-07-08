Daniels could burnish his JHU legacy by ending animal cruelty | READER COMMENTARY

Missing from the accomplishments listed for Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels following the announcement of his five-year contract extension is the cruel, wasteful and, we contend, illegal experimentation on animals that he has allowed since assuming his post in 2009 (”Johns Hopkins University extends President Ronald J. Daniels’ contract five years,” June 29).
President Daniels, with his “signature dynamism, imagination and intellect,” looked the other way when Hopkins experimenter Shreesh Mysore for three years captured and imprisoned owls for brain-mangling experiments. To truly earn his five-year extension, Mr. Daniels should immediately cancel the owl experiments and pull the plug on all of JHU’s worthless and deadly experiments on animals. That would be an accomplishment worthy of the accolades Mr. Daniels currently enjoys.
Shalin Gala, Norfolk, Virginia
The writer is vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
