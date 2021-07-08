Daniels could burnish his JHU legacy by ending animal cruelty | READER COMMENTARY

President Daniels, with his “signature dynamism, imagination and intellect,” looked the other way when Hopkins experimenter Shreesh Mysore for three years captured and imprisoned owls for brain-mangling experiments. To truly earn his five-year extension, Mr. Daniels should immediately cancel the owl experiments and pull the plug on all of JHU’s worthless and deadly experiments on animals. That would be an accomplishment worthy of the accolades Mr. Daniels currently enjoys.