Might as well call it ‘Hooterplace’ | READER COMMENTARY

I recently posted a throwback photo, newly acquired, of me, standing on an outside balcony of the Light Street Pavilion of Harborplace, feasting on a cup of Thrasher’s fries in late December of 1983, three years after the Festival Hall’s opening. It was therefore, with a bit of sadness, ironic to read of the closing of the mall’s H&M store, leaving just one tenant remaining (“Clothing retailer H&M leaves Harborplace amid center’s uncertain future,” March 10). I’m trying to remove the thought from my head, but to me, it might as well just be referred to as Hooterplace.

Bruce N. Levy, Baltimore

