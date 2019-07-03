When will Baltimore see a drop in violent crime?

Just over a week ago, we were delighted with the report of “Baltimore Police deployed to 120 most violent 'micro-zones' three times per patrol shift, under new strategy” (June 24). Finally, there was something tangible in the city to cut the horrendous number of shootings and murders. Unfortunately, though, the results from the new program are missing in action. It's the first week of July and already the tally of deadly violence has spiked again leaving blood in the streets far and wide. Another year of 300-plus murders looks highly probable as criminals freely use guns to do business.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison promised much with his new program. But when will the countless victims of violence see relief from this scourge of criminality that is destroying a once great city?

Dan Crumpler

