The Sun provided extensive coverage of the recent murder of Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College (“Family of Tessa Majors rips NYPD sergeants union boss for linking student’s murder to marijuana,” Dec. 16). She is described as a “blazing talent” whose promising life was cut brutally short: a tragedy in many dimensions.
In the days surrounding this murder, the following individuals were named as homicides in Baltimore (with other victims still anonymous): Travon McDonald, Purnell Murphy, William Scott, Glen Wilson, Nathan Lynn Rosenberry and Syncere Curry. Of these, only the death of the last victim, a 2-month old baby, received any mention in The Sun.
In this era of “Black Lives Matter,” this disparity in coverage is too dramatic and disturbing to continue. The Sun should commit itself to covering each homicide in Baltimore, even if only with a paragraph of a few lines. This is not only a matter of memorializing the victims. Perhaps the cumulative effect of these paragraphs will make more vivid the tragedy of our 300 homicides a year (“Baltimore police: 19-year-old dies of gunshot wounds at hospital Saturday morning,” Dec. 14).
Eaton E. Lattman, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.