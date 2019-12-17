In this era of “Black Lives Matter,” this disparity in coverage is too dramatic and disturbing to continue. The Sun should commit itself to covering each homicide in Baltimore, even if only with a paragraph of a few lines. This is not only a matter of memorializing the victims. Perhaps the cumulative effect of these paragraphs will make more vivid the tragedy of our 300 homicides a year (“Baltimore police: 19-year-old dies of gunshot wounds at hospital Saturday morning,” Dec. 14).