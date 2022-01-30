xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Sun should carry a running homicide count | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 30, 2022 2:53 PM
Alex Long, a Safe Streets violence interrupter, speaks during a vigil for co-worker DaShawn McGrier who was killed in a recent quadruple shooting. Representatives from all 10 Safe Streets locations attended on Jan. 22, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun).
During the Vietnam War, printed daily on the front page in many of the major newspapers, was the grim statistic of those who were killed in action. I am beginning to think The Baltimore Sun should publish the grim statistic, daily on the front page, of the number of homicides that have been committed as a running tally (”Husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant was on the phone with his son in college when fatally shot Tuesday, family says,” Jan. 26).

Have we become so accustomed to the killings that these numbers sometimes do not make the paper or are embedded so deeply as to be overlooked? Statistics are usually forgettable, but presented daily they would be an eye opener. Here is an example: As of Jan. 25, there were 31 homicides in Baltimore in 2022. To me, that is shocking.

Elizabeth A Migliara, Owings Mills

