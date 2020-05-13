Parents deserve some credit for these weeks of homeschooling | READER COMMENTARY

If I had the chance to say anything to parents who are finding their own personal style for schooling at home, owning the task and restructuring it to fit your schedule and the needs of your family, it would be: “Good job!” “High five!” “Cool!” “Way to go!”
As a single parent way back when, working and going to school myself while raising my two daughters, I know the juggling act, the frustration, the tears and the joy. Ah, the joy!
It was inspiring to read the story of the Wesby family (“‘We feel like we are drowning’: Baltimore-area parents struggle to guide kids’ schooling from home,” May 8) and how they found a way to make it work their way, slowing down, “aiming for as much schoolwork without stress," enhancing learning and family time on daily walks, watching a meteor shower in the middle of the night. So cool. Their children will never forget this time and someday when their grown children and grandchildren sit around the Thanksgiving table, everyone will all say, “Remember that time when we had to stay in the house forever and we …”
And, to the schools and the teachers on the front lines, I have faith that come fall you will have the back of every child that walks through your door and you will help them to succeed and flourish! So, to you I also say, “Good job”! “High five”! “Cool!” “Way to go!"
Robin VanCantfort, Ocean Pines
