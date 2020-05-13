Parents deserve some credit for these weeks of homeschooling | READER COMMENTARY

It was inspiring to read the story of the Wesby family (“‘We feel like we are drowning’: Baltimore-area parents struggle to guide kids’ schooling from home,” May 8) and how they found a way to make it work their way, slowing down, “aiming for as much schoolwork without stress," enhancing learning and family time on daily walks, watching a meteor shower in the middle of the night. So cool. Their children will never forget this time and someday when their grown children and grandchildren sit around the Thanksgiving table, everyone will all say, “Remember that time when we had to stay in the house forever and we …”