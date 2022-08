Activists with the Black Community Development Coalition erected tents outside Baltimore City Hall Wednesday, Aug. 17 to urge city action on homelessness. (Cassidy Jensen/Baltimore Sun). (Cassidy Jensen/Baltimore Sun)

Seeing the photo in The Baltimore Sun about the activists seeking money for homeless people, maybe the money spent for those brand new tents should have gone toward those agencies actually helping homeless people (”Activists set up encampment outside Baltimore City Hall to urge action on homelessness: ‘No one should be left out,’” Aug. 17).

— Charles Herr, New Oxford, Pennsylvania

