Don't ignore mental illness among homeless

Homelessness in the United States is a complex problem that stems from many causes. But The Sun is wrong to dismiss mental illness as a significant contributing factor (“Want to address homelessness, Mr. President? Two words: affordable housing,” July 2). Depending on the type of mental illness, between 25% and 45% of people who are homeless currently struggle with some form of mental illness.
Co-occurring effects ranging from the agency of the mentally ill, lack of adequate medical care and the exhaustion of family care-givers compound the problem. More affordable housing, public housing, decriminalization and a higher minimum wage may all help, but none of these will address the root cause of mental illness. To ignore nearly 50% of a problem is dishonest.
Frank Fillmore, Baltimore