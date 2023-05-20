Sun’s content deserves praise | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Sun just keeps getting better and better as folks seem to lament the demise of print journalism. The recent article on the Catholic Church (“Bishop, other high-ranking Baltimore Catholic officials identified as those who helped cover up sexual abuse,” May 6), as well as Dan Rodrick’s always uplifting column, are just two examples of the homegrown content I always gravitate to, including the opinion pages and letters to the editor.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

