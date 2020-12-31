More babies could be delivered at home | READER COMMENTARY

Demand for home birth rose sharply in the early days of the pandemic. While fear of COVID and of birthing alone due to visitor restrictions drove many to suddenly reconsider their hospital plans, the majority found themselves stuck due to lack of universal access to safe alternatives. Simultaneously, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists doubled down on its stance against home birth, citing evidence of increased infant morbidity and mortality. Notably, this evidence is controversial and inconsistent with data from other high-income settings where planned home birth for low-risk individuals is an integrated option. It also does not account for maternal health benefits, as the vast majority of hospital transfers are not emergencies, but rather for labor that is not progressing or epidural pain relief.