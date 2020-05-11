Obstetrician: Home birth is not a good idea given the risks involved | READER COMMENTARY

Area hospitals have gone to great lengths to protect pregnant patients and newborns from coronavirus exposure. Although labor is a natural physiologic process and we all want a family-centered birthing experience for our mothers, there are too many things that can go awry at home. Maternal hemorrhage and obstructed labor are just two of the complications that require timely intervention best delivered in the hospital setting. Eight years ago, The Baltimore Sun reported on one of the largest malpractice judgments in Maryland history. The Johns Hopkins Hospital contended that the irreversible brain damage suffered by a baby occurred during the prior stages of labor at the family’s home during an unsuccessful delivery attempt. That mother understandably described her experience of obstructed labor at home as “a real nightmare."