Recalling one of ‘Schindler’s List’ survivors | READER COMMENTARY

A scene from the 1993 movie, "Schindler's List," which told the true life story of Oskar Schindler, a factory owner who came to save more Jews from the gas chamber than any other single person during World War II. File. (Courtesy of Universal Pictures) (<p>Courtesy of Universal Pictures</p>)

Thanks for sharing that remarkable obituary about Helen “Halina” Silber (”Helen ‘Halina’ Silber, a Holocaust survivor who was on Oskar Schindler’s list, and later settled in Baltimore, dies,” Nov, 3). It brought me to tears. I have been to Krakow, a very beautiful city, but of course when she lived there her family suffered unspeakable horrors during the Nazi occupation. As the article pointed out, her life was filled with miracles and our city of Baltimore benefited so much from her presence.

“Schindler’s List” is a remarkable film, done so well with such talented lead actors — Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. I was delighted to read that this historic film was very accurate. When I returned to my vehicle after being enthralled by the movie, a window was broken as a thief took out my cassette player. This did not ruin my evening as Steven Spielberg produced and directed a masterpiece.

That film and the book by Thomas Keneally taught us an important lesson. You do not have to be a saint to do saintly things. This is a lesson we need to learn in these perilous times as the election could determine if we will still have some form of a democracy. Unfortunately, so many countries are now led by fascists.

Another lesson we need to learn is the fascists are blaming immigrants and asylum seekers for these troubled times. We must welcome the immigrants as our brothers and sisters and provide them with shelter. When members of my family arrived here they were fleeing turmoil in Poland. They were part of the huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Fortunately, the gatekeepers allowed them entry.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

