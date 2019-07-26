We can’t count on the school board for the best Holocaust curriculum

According to the non-partisan Department of Legislative Services, the Maryland State Department of Education advised them that much of the content required by the proposed legislation is currently addressed or “alluded to” in current class work. “Alluded to” will condemn us to forget the atrocities of the Holocaust and doom us to repeat them. The proposed legislation merely requires that a unit be taught in middle and high school on the unique tragedy that is the Holocaust, as well as other acts of genocide. The legislation does not provide any requirements as to how that education is to be carried out, that is entirely up to our educators. Holocaust and genocide education opens the door to teach our children about the beauty of diversity and how we should embrace our differences for the betterment of all people.