We can’t count on the school board for the best Holocaust curriculum

In its editorial (“Keep politicians out of Holocaust curriculum,” June 24), The Sun disappointingly reached the wrong conclusion.
The editorial references the many studies that indicate how fewer and fewer people are aware of the Holocaust and its unparalleled historic significance. It also acknowledged the importance of keeping the Holocaust “relative” through education. Unfortunately, the editorial then dismisses the prospect of legislation requiring that such education be provided to Maryland’s children in middle and high school.
Using the “slippery slope” excuse, the editorial states that “we might wind up down the dangerous path of too many politicos attempting to mandate their personal causes.” Virtually every bill that the legislature considers opens the door to the slippery slope argument. “How large a fine for this ... how many years should the sentence be for that ... should this be legal, if so what are the limitations and parameters?”
Every year, those of us in the legislature routinely make decisions that increase or decrease how far we travel along the slippery slopes. If we were to allow the slippery slope excuse to dictate policy, government would be paralyzed and progress on civil rights, marriage equality, the environment and a myriad of other issues would never advance.
The editorial states: “So far, we haven’t been able to identify any schools that aren’t teaching about the Holocaust in ‘some way.’” Only The Sun knows how extensive the examination of our hundreds of public schools was to achieve such a conclusion, but I would proffer that such teachings happening in “some way” is totally unacceptable. This lackadaisical approach to teaching our children about the most historically barbaric event in human history is simply inexcusable. “Some way,” explains why a mere 75 years after its occurrence, one fifth of millennials are not sure if they ever heard of the Holocaust, and “some way” explains why 66% of millennials don’t know the name Auschwitz, the most prolific of Hitler’s death camps.
According to the non-partisan Department of Legislative Services, the Maryland State Department of Education advised them that much of the content required by the proposed legislation is currently addressed or “alluded to” in current class work. “Alluded to” will condemn us to forget the atrocities of the Holocaust and doom us to repeat them. The proposed legislation merely requires that a unit be taught in middle and high school on the unique tragedy that is the Holocaust, as well as other acts of genocide. The legislation does not provide any requirements as to how that education is to be carried out, that is entirely up to our educators. Holocaust and genocide education opens the door to teach our children about the beauty of diversity and how we should embrace our differences for the betterment of all people.
Our state legislature has a responsibility to ensure that all agencies of government are meeting the needs of our residents and when failing in that endeavor, to correct it. Failing to move forward on legislation to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are remembered in perpetuity, for fear of the dreaded slippery slope, would be misguided and cowardly.
Ben Kramer
The writer is a state senator from Montgomery County and lead sponsor of legislation to require Holocaust teachings in middle and high school.
