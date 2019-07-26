Use holocaust to teach the origins of hate

We are familiar with efforts to deny rights to people of color and the shabby treatment of Irish, Italian and the Chinese immigrants. Many of us grew up unaware of the fact that this was a continuation of how people had treated each other throughout history. For centuries, people have acted violently towards others based on differences of religion, nationality or skin color. The Nazis hated Jews because of their religion, no matter their nationality. After they conquered a country, they gathered up Jews and either killed them or worked them to death in concentration camps under deplorable conditions. But they also considered Slavic and Russian people to be " subhumans." In addition to the 2 million Polish Jews, 2 million non-Jewish Polish were killed and 5.7 million Soviet civilians and 3 million Soviet prisoners of war lost their lives. Christians have waged war against Muslims, and, even though they worshipped the same Jesus Christ, Christians of different denominations fought one another and withheld civil rights when in power. In Germany, Spain, England and other European countries, members of the unfavored religion were forced to leave their countries, were murdered or lost civil rights because they did not belong to the “right” Christian religion. One of Maryland’s signers of the Declaration of Independence, Charles Carroll of Carrollton, could not hold public office or even vote because he was a Catholic.