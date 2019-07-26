Use holocaust to teach the origins of hate

Your editorial (“Keep politicians out of Holocaust curriculum,” July 25), suggested that there should not be legislation to mandate that educators be required to study about the Holocaust, but that the state school board should be asked to develop Holocaust curriculum guidelines and encourage school districts to adopt them. They should go a step further. You explain that the Holocaust is an atrocious example of the dangers and consequences of hate. Rather than just learn an example, children ought to be taught the reason why such horrible acts occur and what they can do to counteract it. Students should understand that prejudice is the root cause of many tragedies that have taken place throughout history. It is prejudice that should be identified, discussed and eliminated.
We are familiar with efforts to deny rights to people of color and the shabby treatment of Irish, Italian and the Chinese immigrants. Many of us grew up unaware of the fact that this was a continuation of how people had treated each other throughout history. For centuries, people have acted violently towards others based on differences of religion, nationality or skin color. The Nazis hated Jews because of their religion, no matter their nationality. After they conquered a country, they gathered up Jews and either killed them or worked them to death in concentration camps under deplorable conditions. But they also considered Slavic and Russian people to be " subhumans." In addition to the 2 million Polish Jews, 2 million non-Jewish Polish were killed and 5.7 million Soviet civilians and 3 million Soviet prisoners of war lost their lives. Christians have waged war against Muslims, and, even though they worshipped the same Jesus Christ, Christians of different denominations fought one another and withheld civil rights when in power. In Germany, Spain, England and other European countries, members of the unfavored religion were forced to leave their countries, were murdered or lost civil rights because they did not belong to the “right” Christian religion. One of Maryland’s signers of the Declaration of Independence, Charles Carroll of Carrollton, could not hold public office or even vote because he was a Catholic.
Children should learn that prejudice is pervasive. People have lost their lives, been denied equal rights and been subject to abuse because they are perceived to be different than the groups that hold power. Unfortunately, this continues around the world today. We all have preconceived notions about others, but we have to learn that everyone is entitled to be treated as an equal and no one should be deprived of their rights because of those perceptions. Hopefully, students who have been enlightened about prejudice will begin the movement toward acting civilly and respectfully toward one another.
Ronald A. Decker, Baldwin
