Let’s stop demonizing all city police officers | READER COMMENTARY

The attempted murder of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley last Thursday morning is heart-rending and draws into sharp focus the incredible dangers and challenges of police work today (”Two suspects charged in shooting of Baltimore Officer Holley; police say they also killed man later that morning,” Dec. 17).
It is beyond debate that there have been too many incidents of police abuse. However, the rogue actions of a few cannot define and defame the great majority of hard working officers who put their lives on the line every day protecting us.
As a progressive liberal who has known many cops and troopers, to assume most or all are racist monsters is contemptible. The profound physical and mental dangers they face every day is, for most of us, beyond comprehension.
Many years ago, I asked a friend who was an Anne Arundel County police officer who started his career in Baltimore how long he was on the force before he saw every horror. He said three months.
Let’s improve training and correct bad behavior. But we must stop demonizing all police officers for the actions of a few.
Ron Freeland, Woodstock
