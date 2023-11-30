Make Harborplace like the holiday market: warm, cozy and inviting | READER COMMENTARY

Maybe the holiday market downtown could serve as a model for a Harborplace replacement (”Overhauling Baltimore’s Harborplace: Developer to seek approvals for $500M investment in office and apartment towers,” Oct. 30). Organic, local, homey, down-to-earth, inviting, warm and cozy — just some of the feelings that come to mind when describing what’s there. All of their supporting programming too from the “Winter Wunder Bar” to wine tastings and European treats and specialties, special events, discounted parking program and their email newsletter — it’s something different that may not be available elsewhere in our region that will draw people with money to spend back to the Inner Harbor.

Seasonal themes could include a Harbor Point like Sandlot with a Key West vibe in summer with maybe a fishing pier with fishing supply shack and rentals and even an enclosed netted swimming area now that the water is cleaner with all the trash wheels operating and lots of steamed crabs and corn on the cob on offer. Fall could have lots of fallen leaves with Halloween pumpkin patches and makeshift haunted houses with ghosts and goblins and goats and other animals for petting. Springtime is Flower Mart time in Baltimore so bring down the lemon sticks and potted plants and pansies.

Advertisement

Animate the walkways with a miniature train trolley connecting the Federal Hill area with Pier 5 and maybe even a smaller version of New York’s Little Island with its 650-seat amphitheater and lush plantings and water features on different levels out on the Hudson River near the Chelsea Market and the Whitney. We can bring down some of the stuff that’s in storage from the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum and maybe even piano players from the Peabody Institute.

— Harvey Schwartz, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.