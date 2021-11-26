xml:space="preserve">
How about more love for local shopping? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 26, 2021 1:06 PM
Betty Cooke, 97 years old, whose jewelry has been featured at a showing at the Walters Art Gallery, can still be seen at The Store Limited in the village of Cross Keys. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun).
I opened the paper this afternoon and found the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. “Great,” I thought, “I wonder how my business can get on this list for next year.” And then I flipped through, page after page, of nothing but online shopping, mostly on Amazon (”2021 Holiday gift guide: What to buy everyone on your list,” Nov. 2).

Good grief! Way to support your own city’s small businesses which not only deliver unique, delightful items from and through local makers and merchants, but are the backbone of the neighborhoods of this struggling town.

As a small-business owner struggling in an uneven pandemic recovery, I was disheartened and demoralized to see this. I subscribe to (that is, support) your paper because I want to support a local news outlet. Maybe you could return the favor.

Kristin Wiebe, Baltimore

The writer is co-owner of Baltimore Art Gallery.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

