Baltimore’s Billie Holiday deserves renewed attention | READER COMMENTARY

As a fan of Baltimore history and jazz, I appreciated Jacques Kelly’s recent column regarding Billie Holiday (”As Billie Holiday biopic celebrates Golden Globe win for lead actress, a look back at the jazz legend raised in Baltimore,” March 3). In addition to the statue of her at Pennsylvania and Lafayette avenues and the murals on the 200 block of South Durham Street, Baltimore boasts at least nine other public art projects honoring Ms. Holiday.
Most of these are in the Black Arts and Entertainment District around Pennsylvania Avenue, but others are in back of Eubie Blake Cultural Center on North Howard Street across from the Northeast Market at Duncan and McElderry streets and on the side of the new Anthem House apartments at Fort Avenue and Key Highway.
Baltimore Jazz Alliance’s web site, baltimorejazz.com, has a series of articles archived in December 2019 on all of Baltimore’s public jazz-themed art.
Bob Jacobson, Pikesville
