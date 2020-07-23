Larry Hogan is spending taxpayer money to make voting harder and less reliable | READER COMMENTARY

In recent weeks, Gov. Larry Hogan has worked to reinforce his “good Republican” image by contrasting his record on the pandemic with President Trump’s. But when it comes to making voting in November safe and fair, his actions still reflect the old GOP strategy: make voting easy for well-to-do and able-bodied conservatives, and difficult for people working two jobs, single parents and the disabled (”Baltimore election director says Maryland’s plan to vote in person in November is a ‘setup for failure,‘” July 16).