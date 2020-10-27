If Hogan wants national standing, let him lead on issue of vote counting | READER COMMENTARY

In the recent article, “Do Maryland Gov. Hogan’s latest moves foreshadow a 2024 campaign for president?” (Oct. 26), The Sun describes Gov. Larry Hogan as “honing his talking points about dysfunction in Washington ... to work for the greater good.” With President Donald Trump questioning the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power, now is the time for Governor Hogan to take a clear and unequivocal stand on election integrity.
Mr. Hogan should join the 64 Maryland organizations and 37 elected officials who have signed the Count Every Vote! Maryland Agreement as of this writing. Our agreement insists that every lawful ballot be counted before election results can be considered legitimate. We will contest any results that do not include the counting of all lawful votes. We will publicly support Americans who peaceably demonstrate in favor of accurate and thorough vote counting. We will insist on a peaceful transfer of power.
We know these moderate goals are also goals of Governor Hogan. He should use his influence, as former chair of the National Governors Association, to convince fellow Democratic and Republican governors to do the same. Our democracy is at stake.
Sarah Bur, Baltimore
The writer is convener of Count Every Vote! Maryland.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.