If Hogan wants national standing, let him lead on issue of vote counting | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Hogan should join the 64 Maryland organizations and 37 elected officials who have signed the Count Every Vote! Maryland Agreement as of this writing. Our agreement insists that every lawful ballot be counted before election results can be considered legitimate. We will contest any results that do not include the counting of all lawful votes. We will publicly support Americans who peaceably demonstrate in favor of accurate and thorough vote counting. We will insist on a peaceful transfer of power.