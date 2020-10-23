Maryland’s governor voted for a dead man; here’s how residents reacted | READER COMMENTARY

I’m so disappointed in the vote that Gov. Hogan caste in this vitally important Presidential Election. When he took this opportunity to show he really cares about the way in which Washington has shown its lack of leadership, he caste his vital vote for Ronald Reagan. When he ran for governor, this lifelong Democrat could have easily voted along party lines, or caste a write in vote for some ambiguous person. I looked at the person running, what they stood for, and I voted for Governor Hogan. I never regretted my vote until now. Governor Hogan has been outspoken about his dislike of Donald Trump, yet he did not show the courage I did and vote for someone not based on party but on how that person will govern.