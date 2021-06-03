On matters of health equity, Hogan is missing in action | READER COMMENTARY

The editorial regarding Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes (“Gov. Hogan’s vetoes: all about political self-interest,” June 1) was exactly on-point. I particularly appreciated the fact that there were not just his vetoes, but also the some 400 bills that will become law without his signature. Included with those are four bills designed to address the egregious health-related inequities that have festered for years and are now, with the pandemic, all too apparent. If the governor were actually concerned about the health and well-being of all Marylanders, one might think he would take pride in attaching his name to these important efforts. The fact that he isn’t comes as no surprise to those who have been working for years on health equity issues.