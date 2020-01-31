After reading your recent article regarding members of the Maryland General Assembly overturning five of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes from last year, I couldn’t help but shake my head in disbelief (“Maryland General Assembly overrides Gov. Hogan vetoes of 5 bills, including ‘ban the box’ legislation,” Jan. 30). First of all, any form of “Ban the Box” legislation in this day and age is nothing more than political optics, as employers have a little thing called the internet these days and a site known as Maryland Case Search so they don’t need to ask the applicant about their background. Their computer can tell them all they need to know.
And I’m wondering how you waive the two years of community college required by “illegal immigrants” but still require those of us born and raised in this country to have to go to community college if we obtain GED’s as opposed to a four-year high school diploma. It seems as if we continue to cater to the immigrant population while ignoring the vital needs and interests of those of us who have been American citizens all our life.
Hassan Giordano, Baltimore
