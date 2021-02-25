Maryland’s failed vaccine distribution deserves a spotlight | READER COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, The New York Times published data about the percent of vaccine shipped to the states (and the District of Columbia) that actually has been put into people’s arms. For the whole country, 85% has been injected. Maryland has used only 77% of the vaccine it has received. That is well below the national average and puts it second from the bottom of all the states. It shares this distinction with Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Alabama and D.C. are tied for last place.