Maryland’s failed vaccine distribution deserves a spotlight | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, Maryland’s “acting” health secretary promised that the Hogan administration would create a website for all Marylanders trying to get an appointment at one of the three mass vaccination sites (”Maryland to create statewide registration portal for COVID vaccine appointments at its mass sites,” Feb. 23).
Meanwhile, The New York Times published data about the percent of vaccine shipped to the states (and the District of Columbia) that actually has been put into people’s arms. For the whole country, 85% has been injected. Maryland has used only 77% of the vaccine it has received. That is well below the national average and puts it second from the bottom of all the states. It shares this distinction with Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Alabama and D.C. are tied for last place.
I’m tired of the Hogan administration blaming the chaos around scheduling appointments on vaccine “unavailability” and “short supply.” When are the media and the legislature going to expose the reasons underlying the shear incompetence of Maryland’s vaccine rollout?
James Klein, Chevy Chase
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.