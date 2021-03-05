Hogan should be honest about vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

Why can’t Gov. Larry Hogan tell us the truth about Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution system (”Hogan says Maryland ‘better than most states’ at administering COVID-19 vaccines. He’s right unless you consider population,” March 5)? He has offered us various reasons to explain why Baltimore City and Prince George’s County and their majority Black populations are being vaccinated at half the rate when compared with the rest of the state.
It is not vaccine hesitancy, nor is it the rate of vaccinations — which he has offered as reasons. Baltimoreans are clamoring for shots, and city vaccination sites are dispensing all doses they get. Instead, Governor Hogan needs to explain why the Maryland Department of Health set up a system where hospital distributions are counted as part of the jurisdictions’ vaccine allocations. Since hospitals vaccinate non-city residents as well as city residents, there is no truth behind the governor’s statement that Baltimore is getting more doses that “it is entitled.”
I’m white, but I can’t help to think that this is a deliberate policy aimed at denying my fellow Black city residents equal access to these lifesaving vaccines.
Brian Sullam, Baltimore
