Hogan should be honest about vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

It is not vaccine hesitancy, nor is it the rate of vaccinations — which he has offered as reasons. Baltimoreans are clamoring for shots, and city vaccination sites are dispensing all doses they get. Instead, Governor Hogan needs to explain why the Maryland Department of Health set up a system where hospital distributions are counted as part of the jurisdictions’ vaccine allocations. Since hospitals vaccinate non-city residents as well as city residents, there is no truth behind the governor’s statement that Baltimore is getting more doses that “it is entitled.”