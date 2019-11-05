I’m not thrilled by Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign to derail the Kirwan Commission’s goal of reforming education. However, Kevin Kallaugher’s cartoon in Sunday’s paper was a tale of false equivalency (“Baltimore Sun’s ‘KAL’ wins award for local cartooning,” Sept. 30). KAL compared the rhetoric of the president with that of the governor.
Governor Hogan has raised all sorts of issues about Kirwan’s purpose and fiscal sustainability. I think he’s misguided, but he hasn’t demeaned, abused or verbally assaulted anyone. President Trump exists in a special sphere of American politics.
Just because someone disagrees with the governor doesn’t mean the governor is just like Donald Trump, and to make such an implication only seeks to divide us further and make post-Trump reconciliation more difficult.
Adam Sutton, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.