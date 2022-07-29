Real traitors support would-be dictators like Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Thomas Bateman claims in his letter to the editor that Larry Hogan is a traitor to the Republican Party because he refuses to support the pro-Donald Trump Republican candidate, Dan Cox, in the general election (”Larry Hogan is a traitor to his party,” July 23).
I would say that all pro-Trump candidates (and supporters) are traitors to the Constitution of the United States by supporting a wood-be dictator who tried once (and would again) to take power through a violent insurrection.
— Jon Jacobson, Lutherville
