Real traitors support would-be dictators like Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Dan Cox, right, shakes hand with supporter Joe Skoczelak, of Mount Airy, at his gubernatorial campaign party on primary night in Emmitsburg on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The winner of the GOP primary, Delegate Cox was endorsed by former President Donald Trump but his more moderate rival was backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/AP)

Thomas Bateman claims in his letter to the editor that Larry Hogan is a traitor to the Republican Party because he refuses to support the pro-Donald Trump Republican candidate, Dan Cox, in the general election (”Larry Hogan is a traitor to his party,” July 23).

I would say that all pro-Trump candidates (and supporters) are traitors to the Constitution of the United States by supporting a wood-be dictator who tried once (and would again) to take power through a violent insurrection.

— Jon Jacobson, Lutherville

