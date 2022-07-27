Larry Hogan called a ‘traitor’ for doing what’s right | READER COMMENTARY

Wow, calling Gov. Larry Hogan a traitor while endorsing President Donald Trump, a man who truly should be on trial for being a traitor. That’s truly shocking (”Larry Hogan is a traitor to his party,” July 23).

Governor Hogan is probably one of the very few politicians serving today who puts the people above himself. He stood up to President Donald Trump even when it meant he would be shunned by some in his party because it was the right thing to do. I, for one, am proud to call him our governor, and the fact that once again he is doing what is best for the state instead of putting party first just makes me respect him more.

I am an American first, and I find it baffling that anyone would still support that last man whom we called president or anyone he endorses after watching what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

— Terry Irons, Baltimore

