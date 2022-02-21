It’s against the nature of politicians to be transparent | READER COMMENTARY

As stated in the article, “Lawmakers want Hogan’s disappearing texts public” (Feb. 16), Maryland lawmakers want to make sure the quickly deleted text messages used by Gov. Larry Hogan and his staff are retained as public records.
Political transparency is a joke as there are more secrets in politics that if they were ever all revealed would show what a bunch of damn hypocrites they all are. And that extends from the lowest branches of politics to the highest in Washington, D.C.
I wonder how quickly that will be repealed if a Democratic governor is elected. And being the crafty devils that they are, politicians will always find ways to hide the truth from the public. It is the nature of the beast. And the sides of the political spectrum will never agree to true transparency. It would cost them way too much in their own careers.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.