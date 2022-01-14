Dear Gov. Hogan: Prosperous Boomers don’t need tax cuts | READER COMMENTARY

Young people cannot expect to see the same tax savings throughout their working lives that my generation continues to benefit from. This is even more true for Black individuals. Due to generations of redlining and denial of credit, most Black people were effectively barred from purchasing homes in neighborhoods that experienced unprecedented home value appreciation. And due to generations of expropriated wealth from Black families, beginning with slavery and continuing into modern times, they have accumulated only a tiny fraction of the wealth of white retirees. For example, the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921 was deliberately designed to destroy Black wealth.